He Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) announced this Tuesday a reduction from four years to nine months in the doping sanction against the Romanian tennis player Simona Halep former world number one, so the woman could return to the slopes immediately after completing the months to which her suspension was lowered.

The Romanian had appealed to the TAS the sentence of the International Tennis Federation on September 22, 2023, which took him away from the sport for four years.

Simona Halep, Romanian tennis player.

In its ruling this Tuesday, the court of Lausanne (Switzerland) orders that the nine-month exclusion applies to the period between October 7, 2022 and July 6, 2023, so it would already be fulfilled, although it confirms that all results and prizes achieved by Halep in that period.

Halep, winner of two grand slam in his carrer (Wimbledon and Roland Garros) was investigated for consumption of roxadustata banned substance, during the US Open, in August 2022.

Simona Halep and the 2018 Roland Garros champion trophy.

“The CAS jury unanimously determined that the four-year period of ineligibility imposed by the ITF should be reduced to a nine-month period of ineligibility beginning on October 7, 2022, a period that expired on July 6, 2023,” the media explained Euronews about the ruling.

The CAS has concluded that the consumption of this substance, through a contaminated supplement, was not intentional on the part of the tennis player, although it does recognize “a certain level of negligence” on her part, which justifies maintaining the sanction although smaller.

Simona Halep returns to first place in the women's world rankings.

The ruling also orders the ethical tribunal that regulates tennis, the ITIA, pay compensation to Halep of 20,000 Swiss francs (20,800 euros) for the legal costs of the litigation.

With information from EFE.

