Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Radical turn in the case of footballer Antony for assault: woman withdraws complaint

September 19, 2023
Radical turn in the case of footballer Antony for assault: woman withdraws complaint

The footballer entered into controversy after receiving several accusations.

The situation of the Brazilian footballer Anthony had an unexpected turn. Following the complaint filed by his ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin, who accused him of domestic violence, threats and injuries, two other women had also filed charges.

Is about Ingrid Lana and Rayssa de Freitaswomen who accused the Manchester United footballer of a series of attacks that occurred in the past.

They withdraw a complaint

According to ‘The Telegraph’, One of these women who accuses him of assault, law student Rayssa de Freitas, has withdrawn her complaint.

De Freitas sued Antony and Mallu Ohana, wife of the Palmeiras player, Dudu, after being involved in a heated argument at a party in Sao Paulo, in May 2022. The young woman claims that both the player and Ohana hit her several times.

The young woman, who filed the complaint with the Sao Paulo Civil Police, has withdrawn it in its entirety.

However, the course of the other complaints continues. The first complaint that Antony faces is that of her ex-partner, Gabriela Cavallin, who accused him on four occasions of having attacked her, of threatening her and of domestic violence.

The other is that of Ingrid Lana, who denounced the footballer for having been aggressive towards her almost a year ago, after she refused to have sexual relations with him.

