“Radicalism is going to have a candidate for president”, Gerardo Morales stated as soon as he took off his chinstrap. And right there he unveiled one of the reasons for the convocation of 25 party referents at the Buenos Aires headquarters of the Casa de Corrientes.

The governor of Jujuy also said, as in passing, what he had already been planning with several colonels of his troop in previous meetings: that “does not rule out” joining the list of annotated for the 2023 fight, in which he included on this occasion the Mendoza Alfredo Cornejo and the Cordovan Mario Negri, almost certain candidates for senators in this year’s elections.

He also held that “We can’t go back to being the caboose of the PRO” and that he already spoke with the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, on the intention of radicalism to plant internal to settle the presidential formula of Together for Change.

Gerardo Morales leads the radical summit at Casa de Corrientes this Wednesday night.

It was quite a show of internal strength. In the auditorium this Wednesday night were, among others, two of the three radical governors, the national parliamentary heads and the Buenos Aires province, the vice president of the National Committee, two former governors and a former deputy governor.

The two main ones excluded from the meeting were the objects of strong criticism. On Cornejo, president of the National Committee, those present gave him the virtual “freeze” of party activity. To the Buenos Aires senator Martin Lousteau they reproached him for landing in the Buenos Aires intern in support of Gustavo Posse, of whom several recalled his political zigzags.

“That he concentrates on fighting the head of Government in the Capital and stops nationalizing the campaign in another district”, was the complaint of the most obfuscated with Lousteau. Some of them, in fact, retired earlier along with Maxi Abad -rival of Posse- to go to an act of the official campaign in Avellaneda, where they gave support to the local candidate, the former journalist Luis Otero.

Negri and the Buenos Aires people left there Miguel Bazze, Daniel Salvador and Karina Banfi, who was about to be the running mate of Mauricio Macri in 2019.

The host stayed until the end, Gustavo Valdes, which this year is for reelection in Corrientes, in addition to his predecessor, Ricardo Colombi; the Buenos Aires Alejandra Lordén (vice of Cornejo), Josefina Mendoza, Juan Pedro Tunessi, Carlos Fernández and Fabio Quetglas; the senator from Formosa Luis Naidenoff; the chaco Angel Rozas; the tucumanos José Cano and Silvia Elías de Pérez; the porteño Ricardo Gil Lavedra and the entrerriano Atilio Benedetti, among others. Ernesto Sanz he sang absent with warning.

There was talk of strengthening the party at the national level “since there could be a STEP in provinces where a list of unity with other partners of Together for Change is not achieved” for the legislative elections of 2021. And about the idea of ​​suspending or modifying the primaries promoted by the Government, although different positions came to light, it was agreed to abide by what is defined by the national table of Together for Change.

In this framework, Morales raised the idea of ​​calling a party congress after the inmates of the Province and Capital of the next March 21st. The Jujuy is secretary general of the party, a position he won in a tight arm wrestling to Enrique Nosiglia, Lousteau’s political godfather, in 2019. Morales promised to appear this Sunday at a campaign event for Abad, the candidate of the party apparatus.

During his speech and in hall meetings, the Jujuy considered that the party should put a dam on the parade of leaders who seek to agree in advance with Larreta, considering him the “sung” candidate of the opposition in 2023. “Governor of the richest city is not the same as governing the country”he harangued.

He also acknowledged that he had been confined in his province, but that now “with the accounts in order,” he is going to go out to the provinces for the assembly of the legislative lists. He asked Negri and Naidenoff, heads of the blocks of deputies and senators to walk the country to design the strategy of the legislatures.

“We must show a program that differentiates us from the management of Cambiemos, with a more present State and a social nose to read the impact of each measure,” said Naidenoff, for whom “Radicalism cannot have a testimonial candidate in 2023, we have to be competitive.”

According to several of those attending the summit, Morales looks toned by the recent favorable ruling of the Supreme Court in the case Miracle Room, although surely in their travels they will take a toll on their approach to the president Alberto Fernandez, including votes of its legislators together with block K, as in the case of wealth tax.

The Jujuy is going for his second term as governor and he will not be able to seek reelection. His first objective before confirming if he scores in the presidential elections would be rise with the leadership of the National Committee next December, when Cornejo’s administration ends. And from there be the executor of the radical strategy for 2023.

