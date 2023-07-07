Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, during a rally on July 1. SEAN RAYFORD (Getty Images via AFP)

The first attempt to punish President Joe Biden with a political process in Congress has so far resulted in a monumental row within the Republican group itself. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the congresswoman most loyal to Donald Trump, has been expelled from the party’s radical wing for calling Congresswoman Lauren Boebert a “little bitch” on the floor. Since the Congress was established, the political spectacle has not stopped among the most extremists.

Marjorie Taylor Greene had her moments of fame in Spain when she mistook the Gestapo for gazpacho. In the Republican Party, however, she is one of the most familiar faces, especially among the more Trumpist base. She is a pioneer of conspiracy theories at the hands of QAnon, she almost always attends the rallies of the former president and is the most applauded, only behind Trump himself, who always dedicates affectionate words to him. Known by her initials, MTG is the one that had Donald Trump (“DT”) on the phone inside the chamber at the decisive moments when the election of Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House of Representatives was unblocked.

Neither her loyalty to Trump nor her extremist pronouncements leave room to doubt the radicalism of the Georgia congresswoman. Lauren Boebert, her partner from Colorado, is not far behind. A fanatical defender of the right to bear arms, she had a themed restaurant dedicated to them and exhibits them in public when she can. She has a sharp tongue and her ideas lean to the extreme right. She has made Islamophobic comments in full Congress. She was one of those who resisted to the end to choose McCarthy.

In the contest to be the most radical opponent of Joe Biden, Boebert was ahead of MTG’s plans. She presented an initiative through a procedural shortcut to submit to political process (impeachment) to the president, Joe Biden for what he called his “open borders agenda”. Without resorting to the urgent procedure, MTG had been processing its own petition for the same reason for some time, a way of providing a service to its leader, Trump, twice subjected to impeachment, one for maneuvering with the Government of Ukraine to seek information against Biden and another for his responsibility in the assault on the Capitol.

That Boebert beat him by the hand with his proposal sat on MTG’s horn. A woman of character, she did not hold back and began to argue in the middle of the chamber with her partner, as they picked up the cameras. The dialogue was not picked up by the microphones, but The Daily Beast essentially reconstructed Greene’s message: “I have made donations to you, I have defended you,” he said. “But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me. And you copied my articles from impeachment after I asked you to co-sponsor them”, he added.

“The question remained as to whether the source was trustworthy, but the publication traffic light spoke with the congresswoman to ask her if there was any chance of reconciliation (“absolutely not”, she replied) and to find out why she had called her a “little slut”: “She has been a really nasty little slut to me”, was the reply.

The Freedom Caucus, as the extreme wing of Republicans in Congress is called and to which both belong, decided to intervene. Political published last week that a vote had taken place, But it was not clear if she had been expelled and a recess in the sessions delayed any confirmation until this Thursday when the Republican representative for Maryland Andy Harris, a member of the leadership of the Freedom group, has spoken about it.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene was voted out of the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done,” Harris said. When asked if she was formally excluded, she replied: “As far as I know, that’s the way things are.” There is no additional confirmation that her expulsion has formally occurred and that the affected person has been notified.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has recently distanced herself from some of the positions of other members of the more radical group. She supported the election of Kevin McCarthy to preside over the House of Representatives from an early age and also supported the agreement to suspend the debt ceiling, which outraged the hardest wing.

This Thursday, MTG has released a statement in which it does not expressly refer to his expulsion, but seems to take it as a premise: “In Congress, I serve the [distrito del] Northwest Georgia, and I do not serve any group in Washington. My America First credentials, guided by my Christian faith, are forged in steel, seared into my character, and will never change.” the statement begins. “I will work with ANYONE who wants to secure our border, protect our children in the womb and after they are born, end endless foreign wars, and do the job to save this country,” he adds.

“The Republican Party has less than two years to show America what a strong, unified Republican-led Congress will do when President Trump wins the White House in 2024. This is my approach, nothing more,” concludes.

MTG continues, meanwhile, working in favor of Trump from Congress. One of his latest initiatives is a proposal to “erase from history” both impeachmeants to which he was subjected and that the congresswoman considers “atrocious and erroneous.”

