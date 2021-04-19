East Monday, April 19, a week of radical quarantine begins to continue with the 7 + 7 system to stop the pandemic. The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced the decision to return to this state of alarm last Sunday in his usual appearance to analyze the weekly data.

“Tomorrow, Monday, April 19, until Sunday, April 25, the 7 days of necessary quarantine will last. We have managed to flatten the curve again, despite the two Brazilian variants “said the Venezuelan president.

The president commented that several world scientific studies assure that “these variants are transmitted more strongly in the air“He added that everyone has to take care of this situation.” With conscience, solidarity and understanding. It is the Venezuelan method 7 + 7! “, He published on his Twitter account.

Restrictions

Due to the new quarantine, the administration decided to delay the start of face-to-face classes and approved a plan to disinfect communities in which patients infected with Covid-19 reside. This process will also be carried out in public transport and suspicious cases will be investigated.