The Radical Quarantine Bonus It is an aid that is going to be delivered to 4 million informal workers registered in the Patria Platform. This sector is being affected by the coronavirus pandemic and President Nicolás Maduro wants to help them economically. This week half will be paid and next week the other half.

The The amount amounts to 15,100,000 bolivars, equivalent to $ 7.22. The Platform will send the direct direct and gradual. The message that beneficiaries will receive, “I call on the conscience of the people to comply with sanitary measures and the radical quarantine to reduce infections by Covid-19. LET US TAKE CARE! “, It will be sent through the short number 3532 or the veMonedero application.

How to apply for the voucher

To receive the Radical Quarantine Bonus you must enter the Patria Platform, check the notification on the right side of the page, give to review and accept the voucher. In the second step you have to click on the ‘wallet’ section and click on ‘request withdrawal’, select the account and write the amount. In a period of 72 working days the economic amount will be received in the bank account.

President Maduro continues to expand his bond policy with different aids per month, the last to come out was the 100% Schooling Bonus that will be valid throughout this month of April. New economic aid is also expected, the objective of which will be to help the Venezuelans most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.