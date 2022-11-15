The British Radical Motorspor, a company specializing in the design and production of super sports cars, as well as organizer of one-make championships, has anticipated its latest creation. The hypercar was presented to a small group of guests at the Finali Mondiali Radical in Las Vegas last November 13, to then release a first teaser image to the general public. Remains the official name is still shrouded in mysterywith the overseas house which at the moment continues to refer to its creature in code as Project 25.

Radical defined the project as an exercise to show the world the best skills learned in motorsport. The car will be for track use only and will be powered by a V6 biturbo, credited with 850 horsepower and lodged in a tubular frame. From the teaser image it is possible to recognize a closed passenger compartment, a front splitter, a rear wing supported by two gooseneck supports and a generous rear diffuser. A cooling grill also stands out along the rear bodywork, sloping downwards outlining a particularly tapered tail. To find out more performance and construction data of the hypercar it will be necessary to wait for the first months of 2023.

The car will be built in one limited series of 25 piecesproduction of which will begin in the last quarter of 2023, with deliveries expected by the end of the year. Joe AnwyllCEO of Radical Motorsport, commented: “Twenty-five years, a huge recognition for Radical Motorsport as a manufacturer and organizer of one-make championships. Project 25 has been designed and will be built to commemorate this milestone and showcase the expertise and capabilities our British-born manufacturing and engineering company has to offer. We are proud today to offer the press a first look after introducing the car to our guests and dealerships at the Finali Mondiali in Las Vegas”.