Whe previously refused military service had to put up with many questions from the district military replacement office. The nastiest was: You said you didn’t pick up a gun. But what if someone threatened your parents and you could prevent them from dying? Wouldn’t you shoot then?

Oliver Georgi Editor in the politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Generations of conscientious objectors have answered this trick question: No, I wouldn’t. Of course that was a lie. But you didn’t want to have to crawl through the mud because of a single wrong sentence.

But there are people, ardent pacifists, who say such a sentence with conviction, even now that Putin has brutally invaded Ukraine. In no other European country are there so many of them, it has to do with Germany’s history. Nowhere is there such a bitter argument about arms deliveries. If the long-awaited counter-offensive by the Ukrainians fails and Kiev needs more material from the west to avoid being overrun by the Russians, these voices could become even louder.

Look, they might say, we’ve always known: All the military equipment didn’t help Ukraine, on the contrary. It only prolonged the suffering of everyone involved. So why should we send more weapons?

Olaf Müller, for example, thinks so, a philosophy professor from Berlin who published a book on “Defending Pacifism” last year. He thinks the West shouldn’t have given Ukraine any weapons at all, not even a shot of ammunition, if only because of the danger of nuclear war.

He finds this attitude difficult, says Müller, because he knows how guilty he is of making himself towards the Ukrainians. But if Putin’s troops had simply marched through to Kiev, if the Ukrainians had hoisted the white flag and surrendered, then maybe not a single person would have died, he believes: “The smarter ones give in.” Müller, a friendly man, says such sentences without to falter because he obviously sincerely believes in her.







And what about the brutal rapes, the children kidnapped in Russia, the massacres like in Bucha, the genocide? Should you duck away and just hope that they pass quickly? The main thing is that you don’t shoot back?

War, says Müller, brings out the worst in people. But if the Ukrainians had surrendered right away, they would have been spared most of it, he’s convinced. “Many think that’s naïve, but I believe that if you don’t fight back, you won’t shoot at people so easily. That is something completely different than in war.”

Let the enemy do it until he’s worn out

Müller then likes to tell the story of the residents of the Ukrainian town of Slavuvych. In March 2022, they demonstrated non-violently against the Russians taking their city and even had their houses searched for weapons. According to a study by the International Catalan Institute for Peace (ICIP), they allegedly got the Russians to release the mayor and withdraw from the city a few days later. None of this can be verified independently, but for Müller it is still proof enough that non-violent resistance is much more disarming than any howitzer.