Putin: Russia knows who committed the terrorist attack at Crocus, we need to find out the customer

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on measures taken after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. He demanded to conduct an objective investigation and find the customers, and spoke about the goals of the terrorists.

We know that the crime was committed by radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state emphasized that in the course of joint work between intelligence services and law enforcement agencies, it is necessary to obtain answers to a number of questions, including whether radical and terrorist Islamist organizations are really interested in striking Russia.

Putin added that the investigation must be carried out in the highest degree professionally, objectively and without political bias, despite the general desire to punish those responsible.

He also asked for regular reports on the progress of the investigation into the terrorist attack.

Putin spoke about the goals of terrorists and called for finding a customer

Those who planned the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall hoped to sow panic and discord in Russian society, the president said.

Those who planned the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall hoped to sow panic and discord in Russian society, the president said.

The terrible crime committed on March 22 in the capital of Russia is an act of intimidation. And the question immediately arises: who benefits from this? We know by whose hands this atrocity was committed against Russia and its people. We are interested in who the customer is? Vladimir Putin President of Russia

He added that Russian society was united in its intention to resist evil. According to him, the actions of Russians who helped people during the terrorist attack speak of the maturity of society.

Putin admitted Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack

The head of state wondered why the terrorists tried to leave for Ukraine after committing the crime, and who was waiting for them there.

This atrocity may be only a link in a whole series of attempts by those who have been fighting our country since 2014 at the hands of the neo-Nazi Kyiv regime. And the Nazis, as is well known, never disdained to use the most dirty and inhumane means to achieve their goals See also The man who buried 26 children alive and who would now be released Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, came to the conclusion that Kyiv, through the hands of the West, had been turning into a center for the spread of terrorism for ten years. She also drew attention to the fact that it was to Ukraine that the militants tried to escape after the terrorist attack in the Moscow region.

In turn, on the night after the terrorist attack, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrei Chernyak, denied Kyiv’s involvement in what happened in Crocus City Hall. A similar statement was made by Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

Putin said that the United States is trying to convince everyone of Ukraine’s non-involvement

Putin pointed to the US attempts to convince everyone that Ukraine was not involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. The head of state noted that Washington, through various channels, is trying to prove to other countries of the world and its allies that, according to their intelligence data, “there is supposedly no Kyiv trace in the Moscow terrorist attack, that the bloody terrorist attack was committed by followers of Islam.”

Those who support the Kiev regime do not want to be accomplices of terror and sponsors of terrorism, but there are indeed a lot of questions Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier, the White House stated that responsibility for the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall, which occurred in Krasnogorsk on March 22, lies solely with the Islamic State group (IS, ISIS, terrorist organization banned in Russia).

The head of the press service of the White House National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, emphasized that Ukraine has nothing to do with the terrorist attack.

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that London has no information about the connection between the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall and Ukraine.