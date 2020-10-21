The Pantin mosque will no longer be able to receive worshipers. A prefectural decree closes its doors Wednesday for six months. The establishment is accused by the authorities of having fueled the campaign against Samuel Paty on social networks. Its rector posted the video on Facebook that launched the sling against the teacher. “An Internet user indicated, on the same account of the mosque, the name of Samuel Paty as well as the address of the college”, explains the prefect in his decree.

The presence of an imam involved in the radical movement also worries the authorities. But according to the president of the association in charge of the mosque, the ideological line of this man would be more moderate today. Justice, if seized, will it find these arguments admissible? “If the video is the only element, it will be difficult to achieve the closing of the mosque. On the other hand, one can find during a search of the elements, documents which also show radicalization, incitement to hatred, to commit attacks “, explains Frédéric Rolin, professor of public law. Since 2017, fifteen places of worship have been closed by the state.

