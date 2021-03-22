With more than 120 thousand affiliates mobilized to vote this Sunday in the Province and City of Buenos Aires, plus another 37 thousand last week in Córdoba, the radicals are now enthusiastic about asserting them. How? Capitalizing on the open dispute in the PRO between hard and moderate, fomenting a competition between Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for the presidential elections of 2023.

However, the UCR -expert in internal disputes- reflected in these votes the different methodologies with which it seeks to redefine the power relations in Together for Change. And he still has more battles to fight to resolve the dilemma that haunts his leadership. The same one that the Cambiemos government suffered: shock or gradualism to revitalize the party and enable it to contest the opposition leadership.

Shock is what the version raises Martin Lousteau. It is what the irruption of a recent affiliate (his file dates from 2017) passing the ambulance means in itself to capture how much dissatisfaction with the domes he finds on the road. It also means kicking the board in the relationship with Together for Change allies. The purpose? It remains to be seen if it is to compete in the presidential elections or to condition the agreements. The senator has already warned that he will not surrender despite the stumble in Province, where he played with Gustavo Posse.

Gradualism is what the chiefs who run the party represent, now emboldened with the result in Province. After a hard arm wrestling to decide the alliance with Mauricio Macri, they closed ranks. First to “bank” his management and now to distance himself from his figure, without breaking. They are the ones who are tempted with present their own candidates in 2023, but they do not rule out negotiating a formula with a macrista box office. Gerardo Morales placeholder image, governor of Jujuy, and Mario Negri, head of the block of deputies captaining the sector with Ernesto Sanz, co-founder of Cambiemos.

The matter is like this: the fight for the provincial committees is joined by the distribution of delegates to the National Committee, who will elect the replacement of Alfredo Cornejo by the end of the year, and of the national conventions that will have to redefine the policy of future alliances. That is, the way they will seek incide in the reassembly of Together for Change.

Menu options: more seduction towards center-right sectors, as the head of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, tries; to the republican neo-Peronism of Miguel Pichetto and Joaquín de la Torre, or to center-left expressions such as those of Margarita Stolbizer, socialism and the mayor of Rosario and former radical, Pablo Javkin.

In the Buenos Aires campaign, Lousteau raised the flag of the social democracy and he even vindicated the history of the Coordinating Board -offering to his ally Federico Storani-, although he joined leaders more pragmatic than ideological, as Posse, mayor of San Isidro since 1999. Lousteau and Posse have in common, at least, having passed through extraparty experiences.

Maxi Abad and the farmers’ mayors clung to the discourse of the “radical tradition”, but also to the illusion of a black swan: Facundo Manes. The neuroscience bestseller jumped into the political mud in the final stretch of the campaign. They tend to attribute a high image in middle sectors that fled from the UCR. They say that he still needs a push to sign up for the electoral race, be it for deputy (in 2021), governor or president (in 2023).

All the opposition balconied the internal UCR, because they knew that sooner or later the result will impact on the redesign of the space. Now the centennial party will have to figure out how to capitalize on the mobilization of more than 150 thousand affiliates In the midst of a pandemic, as no allied force could do and Peronism refused to try.

Look also