“We have assumed the commitment to lead the future, strengthening the party to lead a broad opposition coalition”, It is one of the central phrases of the request signed by more than two thousand leaders of the Buenos Aires UCR in support of the list headed by Maxi Abad for the leadership of the Provincial Committee.

The head of the block of provincial deputies of Juntos por el Cambio will seek to succeed in the internal March 21st to former Lieutenant Governor Daniel Salvador, one of the best-known names that appears at the bottom of the document, along with 27 of the 32 radical mayors of the Province, the leadership of the Radical Youth, 15 Buenos Aires legislators and the 6 national deputies of the district.

Abad’s rival will be the mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse, who added the support of Martin Lousteau, and the movement of the ruling party is explained in the need to reinforce its campaign after the landing of the Buenos Aires senator in key places where the collision can be defined.

The text states that “Adelante Buenos Aires lists represent the essential values ​​to face this cycle. Its members combine youth and experience, ideas and management, work and representativeness” and emphasizes that “we militate for a strong Radical Civic Union with vocation of powerr “.

Precisely the speech of Posse and Lousteau is based on the supposed lack of vocation to power of the partisan ruling party, given the “follow-up” to the dictates of the PRO that they foist on their leaders.

Abad maintains that the alliance with figures such as María Eugenia Vidal in the Province allowed the UCR “take a leap of representation” and that now his sector will try to contest the hegemony of Together for Change without putting the opposition unit at risk. For his part, Posse (head of Radical Protagonism) is also inclined to support the coalition, although with greater party autonomy.

Where there is no disagreement is that the party apparatus bet all of his chips on Abad’s list, who is accompanied by Gastón Manes (Facundo’s brother, the neuroscientist who threatens to appear at the end of the campaign) as the first candidate for national conventional and Maria Luisa Storani as a delegate to the National Committee.

The Adelante Buenos Aires candidate shared days ago an act in Vicente López with the actor Luis Brandoni, Buenos Aires benchmark of radicalism, and was incorporated into a major league meeting at the Casa de Corrientes, where he posed for the photo with the host, Gustavo Valdes, your fellow governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales placeholder image, the former national head of the party, Ernesto Sanz, and the head of the block of deputies, Mario Negri, among others.

Weeks ago, Abad had received the wink of Vida and the head of the Macrista deputies, Cristian Ritondo, and he had met with the Buenos Aires chief, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and the diva of the Civic Coalition, Elisa Carrió. Phearing that extraparty blessing, another Posse ally, the former Alfonsinist minister Juan Manuel Casella, he reproached the ruling candidate for being “conditioned” by his allies in the event of rising up with the leadership of the party.

Among the “historical” that support the mayor of San Isidro is Federico Storani, protagonist of an intrafamily war. The former minister of the Alliance placed his sister Carmen as a delegate to the National Committee, who will confront another of his sisters, María Luisa, the Parlasur deputy who heads the same list for the ruling party.

The specialists in “poroteos” project a very contested election, with strong advantage of Posse in the First section (north and west of the Conurbano), adjusted in the Third (south of Greater Buenos Aires) and a clear difference for Abad in the other eight sections, which brings together just over a third of the 650 thousand members in a position to vote.

According to these calculations, the advantage Abad can get in places that appear favorable on his list, such as Mar del Plata (his bastion), Tandil and Bahía Blanca, will be key to be able to compensate or not the overwhelming triumph that everyone agrees to award to his rival in San Isidro and the neighboring towns.

As an aperitif of the radical movement of March 21, when not only Buenos Aires, but Buenos Aires citizens will go to the polls to renew authorities, their Correligionists of Córdoba they will return to the practice that those who wear white berets like the most a week before.

Is that the March 14 there will be internal to settle who inherits the chair occupied by the former mayor Ramón Mestre. And three lists are presented: the Convergence (the union of the staunch adversaries Mestre and Negri, plus Alfonsinism) headed by the Mayor of General Cabrera, Marcos Carasso, Sumar, led by the councilor and former head of Arsat, Rodrigo de Loredo, and Córdoba con Todos, by the southern leader Juan Carlos Gait.

