A.lexej Navalnyj has been arrested many times, but has never gone on a hunger strike. Now the Russian opposition leader evidently saw no other option: According to his statements, the Russian opposition leader, who was imprisoned in a penal colony in Pokrov a hundred kilometers east of Moscow, has been plagued by increasingly severe back pain for weeks. They now lead to symptoms of paralysis in both legs. He is therefore not treated by a doctor, only given weak painkillers.

Until a doctor of his own choosing is admitted to see him, Navalnyj doesn’t want to eat anymore, just keep drinking. Navalnyj has always described hunger strikes as a “radical political gesture that can only be used by those who are willing to go to the end. That moment has obviously come for him, ”wrote Marija Pevchich, head of the research department of Navalnyj’s Foundation for the Fight against Corruption (FBK), on Twitter.

“No other method of struggle”

Navalnyj is experienced in building up pressure and living with it. With a few dozen employees and donations, the 44-year-old lawyer has made FBK the most important enemy of the power apparatus against endless adversity over the past ten years. After just surviving poisoning with the neurotoxin Novichok last August, Navalnyj helped uncover the alleged murder squad of the FSB secret service. He has published a film that has been viewed tens of millions of times about a “Palace for Putin” on the Black Sea, thus increasing the stakes even further.

Navalnyj still used the trials against him after his return from Germany in mid-January and the immediate arrest as a stage. Now the extreme, desperate means. “Why do prisoners go on hunger strike?” Said a statement on his behalf on social networks. This question can only be asked in freedom, “from within”, as a prisoner, is “everything is simple: you have no other method of struggle”.



The penal colony in Pokrov where Alexei Navalnyj is imprisoned.

Image: AP





Last week Navalnyj’s lawyers – they are his only contact with the outside world – announced that he had been suffering from severe back pain for a month in detention, which was followed by paralysis of the right leg. The politician, who always presented himself fit and entertaining, had long avoided complaining about it.

But on Wednesday, Navalnyj’s social media pages published a statement to the head of the penal colony in Pokrov. In it Navalnyj writes that he has been demanding his statutory right to medical help and medication every day for a month. In the meantime, the paralysis had spread from the right to the left leg. “With one I would somehow manage to do it. But I don’t want to lose two legs. “

This brought Navalnyj in connection with possible long-term consequences of the Novichok attack and with “three weeks of sleep deprivation torture”. The politician who voluntarily returned from Germany but is classified as “vulnerable to escape” is, according to his statements, woken up every hour and filmed in Pokrov; the prison authorities claim that their controls do not affect the convicts’ right to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep.