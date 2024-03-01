Radical Forgea development studio currently working on Sea of ​​Thievesannounced the dismissal of some employees, due to the restructuring of the company. The objective is to be able to remain on the market, which is becoming increasingly difficult.

“This means there are some people whose roles and skills are no longer needed on current and future projects.”

The company is keen to specify that the layoffs will not affect the delivery of ongoing projects,” and promised that it will do everything it can to help those laid off to relocate.