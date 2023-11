Protesters used security hammers to break the glass that protected the painting “Venus in the Mirror”, painted by Velázquez in the 17th century | Photo: EFE/Just Stop Oil

Two environmentalists from the group Just Stop Oil were arrested this Monday (6) after breaking the glass covering a painting by Diego Velázquez in the National Gallery, in London, reported the London Metropolitan Police (Met).

The protesters, according to the source, used security hammers to break the glass that protected the painting “Venus in the Mirror”, painted by Velázquez in the 17th century, and the two were arrested for causing damage to property.

Just Stop Oil explained that Monday’s action took place so that the British government immediately suspends new oil and gas extraction projects in the United Kingdom.

This same work of art had already been attacked by suffragist Mary Richardson in 1914.

The protesters were identified by the group Just Stop Oil as Hanan, aged 22, and Harrison, aged 20. The action, as explained, is in retaliation for the decision of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government to give the green light to new oil projects and gas in the North Sea.

“It’s time to act, not talk. It’s time to just stop the oil. Politics is failing us. She failed women in 1914 [pelas sufragistas] and it’s failing us now. The new oil and gas will kill millions of people. If we love art, if we love life, if we love our families, we must simply stop oil”, justified the environmental organization.

Additionally, at least 40 Just Stop Oil members were later arrested for obstructing traffic near the government’s official residence in Downing Street.