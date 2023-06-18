The former Venezuelan coach Cesar Farias was separated this Thursday from the Ecuadorian club aucas after receiving a fourteen-month suspension for assaulting two footballers from a rival club.

“Sociedad Deportiva Aucas informs the fans and the general public that the technical director César Farías has been dismissed from his position.



The decision was made for just cause,” said the entity of Quito it’s a statement. Farías was sent off last Sunday by the referee Gabriel Gonzalez, that in his report he attributed to the Venezuelan a “violent conduct” derived from “the attack on two soccer players from the Delfín club.”

What happened

The incident occurred in a match on the penultimate date of the first phase of the Pro League. The Argentine from the Delfín club John Paul Ruiz accidentally collided with Farías when he was struggling with the Aucas defender Luis Canga.

According to the referee’s report, Farías hit Ruiz with his fist and then attacked the Argentine Bryan Oyola.

“We are grateful for the time given to the team, for their professionalism, commitment, dedication and the great work carried out during the time they led it, in which they awarded us the most important title we have in the history of the club, the championship of the Liga Pro 2022”, the club added in the statement.

Farías joined Aucas in April last year and managed to lead a notable recovery, leading him to win the title, which allowed the team to debut this year in the Copa Libertadores with a 2-1 win over Flamengo.

In the local tournament, Aucas occupies eighth place among sixteen teams in the first division, with 21 points, 13 behind the leader Independiente del Valle.

“In the next few hours we will be announcing the name of the interim technical director, while a new coaching staff is hired,” Aucas announced.

EFE