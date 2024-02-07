María Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader, was the target of a violent attack perpetrated by Chavista groups, who invaded with “sticks and stones” a rally she was holding on the outskirts of Caracas, this Wednesday (7).

The former deputy, who is a presidential candidate for the United Democratic Platform (PUD), the main opposition coalition, denounced the incident on social media and launched an “international alert”.

“By all accounts, the only way in which [Nicolás] Maduro intends to participate in an election by force. I alert the world about the violent attack we were victims of this afternoon in Charallave, state of Miranda. More than a hundred supporters of the regime [chavista] They attacked with sticks and stones and injured several of the spectators [que estavam no local]. The police, who were present, with their inaction, supported the armed groups”, wrote Machado on his account on X (formerly Twitter).

According to information, several Machado supporters were injured in the attack, which took place in Charallave, a city located in the state of Miranda, which is close to Caracas, the Venezuelan capital. The candidate was evacuated from the site by an escort team and some collaborators.

Videos posted on social media show dozens of people dressed in the colors and symbols of Chavismo breaking through a fence and shouting. slogans against the opposition.

Machado participated earlier virtually in the meeting of the Subcommittee on Hemispheric Affairs of the US Congress, where he reiterated that “the Maduro regime finds itself in the most fragile position in its history”.

This was not the first attack that the Venezuelan opposition suffered during the electoral campaign. Former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles was also physically attacked on two occasions by government groups.

Machado, who had her political disqualification confirmed by the Supreme Court of Venezuela, which is linked to Chavismo, was chosen through the opposition primaries as the candidate who should face the dictator Maduro in the presidential elections scheduled to take place this year.

In recent weeks, the Caracas regime has intensified its persecution against opponents. Maduro even went so far as to say that the agreement reached with the opposition in 2023 was “deathly wounded”.