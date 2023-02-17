Moscow (agencies)

Russia continues the process of changing leaders and appointing others to the military leadership, throughout the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, which has been going on for nearly a year.

In continuation of the radical changes in the leadership, Moscow appointed Andrei Mordvichev as head of the Central Military District, confirming a report published earlier by the RBC news site.

The appointment of Mordvichev follows other radical changes in the Russian military leadership during the crisis that has been going on for nearly a year, in which Russian forces seized large parts of southern and eastern Ukraine, but suffered defeats and setbacks, and Evgeny Nikiforov was appointed as head of the Western Military District, and Rustam Muradov, Head of the Eastern District, and Sergey Kozovlev, head of the Southern Military District.

On the other hand, the European Union reaffirmed yesterday that it is continuing to rebuild Ukraine with Russian money confiscated in the West.

The European Commissioner for Justice, Didi Reynders, confirmed that the Commission is counting battle losses to hold Russia at their cost, adding, before the meeting of the Special Committee on Freezing and Seizing Russian Assets, yesterday, that work is being done systematically to hold Russian officials accountable, according to local media.

Didi Reynders announced that the European Union has frozen assets worth 21.5 billion euros, stressing that the Union continues to work to find and freeze Russian assets, and is looking for legitimate ways to transfer these funds to Ukraine.

For his part, the Ukrainian Attorney General, Andrei Kostin, said at the same meeting that Kiev will work to use Russia’s assets to compensate for the battle damage, indicating that his country will demand that those frozen assets be harnessed to pay compensation to the victims affected by the crisis.

On the other hand, the official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, announced that her country is ready, in the event of confiscation of its assets, to apply similar compensatory measures, explaining at the same time that Moscow is studying all possible legal mechanisms to recover those frozen assets.

And she made it clear in a press conference that her country is ready for any step in order to protect national property, using equivalent compensatory measures, so that no one has any illusions, according to what was reported by the Russian “Tass” agency. On the field level, the Russian army launched 36 missiles during the night, including cruise missiles, targeting Ukraine’s vital infrastructure.

“Unfortunately, there are strikes in the north and west and in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad,” said the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrei Yermak, via “Telegram”, explaining that the Russian army has increasingly begun to use fake missiles to mislead the advanced Ukrainian air defenses, while the Ukrainian army leadership confirmed that it had been Intercepting about 16 missiles.

Kiev is currently considering moving parts of its energy infrastructure into underground bunkers for better protection, according to media reports.