“In April the arrival of vaccines will multiply by three or by fourth with respect to the first trimester”, said the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, this past Wednesday at a press conference after the meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council. In fact, announced that this week would be the largest weekly arrival since the start of the vaccination campaign.

And it will not stop all with this week, since has announced a new shipment this Thursday, specifically a shipment of 1,200,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against the coronavirus for next Monday, April 5.

This arrival adds to that of today Thursday afternoon of more than a million AstraZeneca vaccines, which will be distributed in the evening among the different autonomous communities. As Darias pointed out before going to the storage center to receive this shipment, This new batch in a row is about “an important escalation” and will be a boost to the vaccination plan.

They join the one on Monday and the arrival of those from Janssen is expected

Last Monday, March 29, around a million vaccines against COVID-19, developed by the companies Pfizer and Moderna, arrived in Spain.. Specifically, 1,066,350, of which 672,750 correspond to doses of Pfizer / BioNTech and 393,600 to that of Moderna, according to the Ministry of Health.

So, the sum of this million and the one million from AstraZeneca make the two million this week, waiting to join the shipment, also from Pfizer, next Monday to make a total of more than three million.

And all this not counting the expected arrival of the Janssen vaccine, which will be from April 15. Darias announced that 5.5 million doses of Janssen would be received in the second quarter. Some 300,000 will be in Spanish territory for the second half of April, 1.3 million will do so in May, and another 3.9 million in June.

The goal is still to reach that 70% in summer

Reach 70% immunization in summer. That remains the sole and invariable objective of the health authorities. And all this arrival of vaccines every few days will be very important for the acceleration that the vaccination campaign needs so that the rhythm reached allows to comply with the marked percentage.

For now Darias has also underlined that a new record of daily administration of vaccine doses has been reached, specifically 306,995 in the last 24 hours. April is a key month in the vaccination calendar. During this Holy Week it has not wanted to stop and the arrival of new vaccines this week and those that may come in the next will undoubtedly be one more push.