In the cold season it is crucial to ensure that heating systems in our homes work optimally. One of the most common problems faced by owners is ineffective radiators to properly heat the rooms. If you have noticed that your home does not heat up as it should, the solution may be closer than you think: the cleaning of the radiators.

Radiators usually accumulate dust and dirt As they heat up. This phenomenon is because hot air rises, while cold air descends, creating a constant flow that drags the dust into the radiator. Over time, this dust adheres to the hot surface, making it difficult to eliminate unless a regular cleaning is performed, ideally once a month.

It is essential to keep the radiators clean not only for aesthetic reasons, but also for the heating performance. Trapped dust can act as an insulator, preventing heat from dissipating effectively and causing the house to remain cold, in addition to generating higher energy invoices. Therefore, radiators cleaning not only improves comfort, but can also be a decisive factor in the cost of heating.

The importance of hair dryer

Fortunately, experts from Trads Cast Iron Radiators They have shared that the cleaning of radiators can be a simple process that does not require expensive products. In fact, with a common element that you probably have at home, A hair dryeryou can eliminate much of the accumulated dust. According to experts, hair dryer is especially useful for column radiators, such as cast iron models.

The technique consists of using the Cold configuration hair dryer to prevent dust from getting raised in the air and dispenting around the room. This method helps eliminate dust found in places of difficult access, such as among the radiator fins. However, it is advisable to have a vacuum to collect the dust that emerges during the process.

To carry out an effective cleaning, you will need some basic elements: a hair dryer, a vacuum cleaner, a long brush, a container with soapy water, an old towel or sheet, and a sponge. Before starting, make sure Turn off the heating to avoid any risk.

The cleaning process is quite simple. First, Clean the radiator surface With a wet sponge and use the vacuum to remove the accumulated dust in the lower part. Then, place a towel under the radiator to catch the dust that will fall. Use the duster to access the slots and between the columns, making sure to eliminate as much dust as possible.

With just a few minutes and the right elements, you can ravoid the function of your radiators and improve heating in your home. Keeping them clean not only guarantees a warmer and more cozy environment, but it can also help you reduce your heating expenses. Do not wait any longer and give your radiators the cleaning they deserve!