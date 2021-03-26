On the territory of the nuclear power plant “Fukushima-1” in the place of storage of radioactive waste, a gel-like mass emitting radiation was found. It is reported by TASS with reference to the energy company TERCO (Tokyo Electric Power Company).

According to experts, the radiation intensity from the detected clumps is about 13 millisieverts per hour. The company speculates that earlier in this place there was a leakage of waste due to the corrosion of one of the containers, which stood there from January to March. TEPCO collects information about the incident. There is no data on the increase in the radiation level at the measurement points on the territory of the nuclear power plant.

Earlier in March, Greenpeace experts identified secondary radiation pollution in Fukushima Prefecture caused by the release of cesium from the powerful typhoons Hagibis and Bualoy in 2019. The radiation level exceeded the norm by tens of times.

In 2011, Japan was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 9.0, which killed more than 18 thousand people, as well as an accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant. On February 13, 2021, it was reported that a powerful earthquake hit northeastern Japan. The epicenter was recorded in the Fukushima prefecture area. The magnitude of the earthquake was 7.1. A spokesman for Japan’s National Meteorological Office said the tremors were a 2011 aftershock.