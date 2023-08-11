J-POP Manga officially announces that Tony Valenteauthor of the European manga radiantwill be among the guests of the Lucca Comics & Games 2023, which will take place from 1 to 5 November next. The author will meet readers at events and signing copies. More details are available below.

J-POP Manga announces Tony Valente guest at Lucca Comics & Games 2023

From November 1st to 5th, the author of Radiant participates in the important international comics fair with events and signing copies

Milan, August 11th — In collaboration with Lucca Comics & Games, J-POP Manga announces the presence of Tony Valente at the fair. The French cartoonist known throughout the world for the European manga Radiant will be a guest of J-POP Manga on the occasion of the most important European exhibition dedicated to the world of comics and from 1 to 5 November 2023 he will meet readers during events and signings.

More details on the times and methods of Tony Valente’s signing sessions will be communicated in the coming months on the social profiles and on the J-POP Manga website.

And it doesn’t end there! J-POP Manga has other announcements and surprises in store for the next edition of Lucca Comics & Games. The road to Lucca is still long…