Yarita Lizeth and Patrick Lundberg They were married in Sweden in a private ceremony. In this regard, a video that shows the wedding dresses of the artist has gone viral on TikTok. The marriage took place in Stockholm, capital of the native country of her new husband. The fashion designer Jose Zafra, in her TikTok profile, noted that she wore a silk crepe mermaid dress with overlapping sleeves and another strapless lace dress with an opening. In the video Yarita is seen with the different outfits that she wore. In that sense, the singer was also encouraged to show the engagement ring that her partner gave her.

The video in question has caused a sensation on the platform and so far has more than 344,000 visits. It also accumulates more than 7,250 likes. Another religious union ceremony is expected to be held in Juliaca. Lundberg and ‘Chinita del Amor’ met in 2018, in Bolivia. The videos of the recent event show the singer in a white dress and a bouquet of flowers. “Congratulations, Yarita”, “Many blessings for your marriage”, “We wish you the best”, commented her fans.

Yarita Lizeth and Patric Lundberg will get married in Peru: when and what will the wedding in Puno be like?

As is known, last September 30, the interpreter of ‘Cut veins‘ married in Sweden. However, months ago he confirmed his second wedding in the Peruvian highlands region, where he will be able to share the long-awaited moment with his closest family and friends.

In the style of weddings in Juliaca! It should be noted that these types of celebrations are usually an event and a display of opulence in the Windy City. The above is reflected in the organization of the party, but above all in the live concerts that are held to delight the guests and celebrate the couple’s union. Find out more HERE.