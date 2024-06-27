AksysGames has released the launch trailer for Radiant Tale -Fanfare!-available from today exclusively on Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated on company website it will be possible to purchase a physical edition of the game including the soundtrack CD for €56.95. The standard physical edition is available through the main European retailers.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Radiant Tale -Fanfare!- – Launch Trailer

Source: AksysGames