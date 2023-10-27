Live Wire And Treasure have announced the new release date for the version PC of the shoot’em up Radiant Silvergun. The title will be available on Steam starting November 3rd, and will include some features not present on its Xbox Live counterpart. I remind you that the title is currently also available on Nintendo Switch.

To celebrate this news, the software house has released a new trailer for the game, let’s enjoy it together!

Radiant Silvergun – Trailer (PC)

Source: Live Wire