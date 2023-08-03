Live Wire And treasure announce that the shoot ’em up Radiant Silvergun will come up pc through Steam this month, more precisely the August 18th.

The title was first released in an arcade version on the Japanese market in 1998, followed by a version for SEGA Saturn later in the same year. It first came to the West on Xbox 360 in 2011, while the version Nintendo Switch has been available since September 13 of last year.

Below is the announcement trailer for the PC version.

Radiant Silvergun – Steam trailer

Source: Live Wire Street Gematsu