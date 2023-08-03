There isn’t one yet release date specifies, but the presentation trailer of Radiant Silvergun corresponding to the one published for the Nintendo Switch version confirms its arrival on the Valve store, awaiting more precise information in this regard.

Radiant Silvergun is also coming up Steam and it’s the first time that the historic vertical scrolling shooter Treasure comes up pc which makes this launch quite important for all those aiming to recover the title in question.

Radiant Silvergun: A historical shooter

Radiant Silvergun, a moment of the game

Originally released in 1998 on Sega Saturn and on Coin-op in the arcade, Radiant Silvergun was later also ported to Xbox 360 in 2011, while last year it also arrived on Nintendo Switch, with the addition of local cooperative multiplayer and online leaderboards, as well as some graphical adjustments.

The game is one vertical scrolling shooter classic, belonging to the sub-genre called “bullet hell”, although it has very peculiar characteristics. In fact, the arsenal includes some sorts of laser blades in addition to the standard fire, and the gameplay also uses a particular scoring system.

It is in fact focused on the alternation of two colors, which allows you to maximize your score if you correctly match the color used by the shuttle’s fire with that of the enemies. A principle of this kind will then be recovered by the successor Ikaruga.