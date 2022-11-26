Miami, Florida.- Dasha Mart is passionate about sports. Although the national team of her country, Russia, was disqualified from playing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, she already has her second team to support, the United States, which allowed her to settle in North America in December last year.

The model is days away from completing a year of having landed in one of the first world countries. The city of Miami, Florida received his person and with his evening and night attractions he made the happiness of Dasha Mart remain to this day.

She waited for winter to enjoy soccer with the rest of the Americans who embrace her and flatter her with comments of praise that can be distinguished on her social networks, by sharing content that excites and generates a physical reaction that is difficult to explain.

This Saturday, a day after cheering on the Stars and Stripes, Dasha presented some museum photos that are prior to the party she attended last night. In one of the places that she loves to visit the most in her house, she took a photo game about her vehicle of her year.

Majestic Mart appeared in each of her images that deliver a different pose but reveal said charming black dress that highlights her slim figure. Being of an extremely small design, she authorized to look more than necessary.

In order to look a little more attractive, Dasha Mart took a slice of pizza and started giving people anxiety about looking so beautiful under the stars. “I love the first bite,” she wrote in her last Instagram post, which is five hours after this note appeared in Debate Sports.

At the same time, Dasha Mart put her four photos to a vote and the responses flew at a great speed, including her number of followers, which accumulates two and a half million. If you were not aware, she was born on January 5, 1989, currently celebrating 33 years.