Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- Daniela Reza impacts social networks today after appearing exposed to the sun’s rays with different outfits that allow the Mexican public to observe in detail her real charms and each of her naturally strengthened muscles.

The former player of the women’s club, Bravas de Juárez FC, enjoyed a week of a lot of work and of course she wanted to use this weekend to take off her mind and body, so she went to a special place surrounded by trees and palm trees that, seeing them in detail, open the way to a charming view of the sea.

‘Dani’ loves hot weather. She does not put anything on it but being surrounded by the sun’s rays, quite the opposite, she lights up her heart and gives a curve to her pretty red lips on her beautiful angelic face that leaves everyone who focuses her gaze nervous. .

Now that the holidays are about to end, he wanted to take advantage of the visit of the families of Ciudad Juárez in the paradisiacal place to be the center of attention, because a sweet woman with the most beautiful physique hypnotizes, from head to toe, the rest people.

Since her arrival at the place of dreams, Daniela Reza raised sighs to find herself in a dark-colored crossover swimsuit that matched her transparent pareo, which allows a glimpse of her powerful rear and the rest of her strengthened legs.

The Mexican athlete walks down the hall to seduce the inhabitants, including those who were with her all day. Two outdoor photos and a selfie in her room caused a stir among the more than 344,000 followers of her that she accumulates on the application, Instagram.

We recommend you read

Her images make you fall in love and at the same time make you miss your presence on the professional soccer fields, however the fans, especially from Ciudad Juárez, do not lose hope of one day seeing the 23-year-old soccer player wear their colors in the League Women’s MX.