Riya Chakraborty, who was made the main accused in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drug chat surfaced, after which he was sent to jail. After Riya goes to jail, many Bollywood celebrities have started speaking in support of Riya. Radhika Madan is one of these celebrities who spoke openly on this issue and explained why it is important to support Riya.

Radhika has shared a post on social media that how speaking for Riya is not in any way weakening Sushant’s right to get justice. Radhika wrote, ‘When I thought of coming to films from TV, Sushant was the person I used to watch. He was the person who inspired me to step up and my heart broke when I thought about him. It is obvious that I also demand justice for him, but it also breaks my heart when I see another person being treated so inhumanely even when the allegations have not been proved.



Radhika further wrote, ‘Whatever people are happy that Riya’s arrest has given justice to Sushant … let me tell him that he is not arrested on the basis of allegations made by media or Sushant’s lawyers has been done. Justice is yet to be found and I hope it will be met with complete honesty. ‘

Regarding Riya, Radhika wrote, ‘When we speak for Riya, we are not insulting Sushant Singh Rajput. We are not weakening Sushant’s right to get justice. We are not saying that Riya’s involvement in the case should be stopped. All we are doing is that Riya has the right to fair hearing like everyone else. Please tell that Riya was arrested on September 8, after which her bail plea has been rejected 2 times and she is currently in jail.

