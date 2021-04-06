Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Iraqi Radhi Shanishil, the Iraqi coach of Al-Zawraa, expressed his optimism by winning against Al-Wehda tomorrow, Wednesday, in the supplement qualifying for the group stage of the AFC Champions League, despite his admission that Al-Wehda has a distinguished team, and that his position in the Arab Gulf League does not reflect the capabilities that are available in it, indicating that the technical change The recent contract with Dutchman Tin Kat reflects Al-Wehda’s interest in the AFC Champions League, and his desire to reach the group stage and advance in the tournament to save his season.

The Iraqi coach said: I hope that the two teams will succeed in providing a good performance, it is one match and it cannot be compensated after, Al-Wahda is a respectable team with a history, our preparation is good for the match, especially that we are living in a local season that is not ideal, but it is good, compared to previous seasons, and the activity continues and did not stop. My team is good, and it includes a distinguished group of players. We watched the opponent’s past matches, and the team is ready to give their best in the match.

He added: Our culture in the Champions League is very little, and after professionalism recently, we are now participating, and we hope for a good result.