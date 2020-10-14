Recently the shooting of the final schedule of ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ started after 6 months. The shoot was started by Salman Khan and the team with full caution. Salman also shared a glimpse of his character from the film with the fans. Now the actor has told in the latest video that the shooting of the film has been completed. Let me tell you, before the production, the audience had shown behind the scenes activities of the final schedule. A song from the film was shot at Aamby Valley and Mehboob Studios where the team completed the remaining patch work.

Premature shootingThe film schedule of 15 to 20 days was to be completed by the end of this month but it was completed ahead of time. In the latest video, Salman announced the wrap up of ‘Radhey’ and thanked everyone. At the end of the video clip, ‘Coming Soon’ is written. Due to this, the accretion of fans has increased.

Prabhudheva directed the filmPlease tell, Prabhudeva has directed ‘Radhe’. Apart from Salman, actors like Disha Patni, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff will be seen in important roles in the film. The film is being produced by Salman Khan’s production house.