Premature shootingThe film schedule of 15 to 20 days was to be completed by the end of this month but it was completed ahead of time. In the latest video, Salman announced the wrap up of ‘Radhey’ and thanked everyone. At the end of the video clip, ‘Coming Soon’ is written. Due to this, the accretion of fans has increased.
Prabhudheva directed the filmPlease tell, Prabhudeva has directed ‘Radhe’. Apart from Salman, actors like Disha Patni, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff will be seen in important roles in the film. The film is being produced by Salman Khan’s production house.
