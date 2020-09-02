The new season of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss can begin in October. Bigg Boss is the most popular reality show on TV. This year, a total of 16 people will enter the Bigg Boss house, there will be 14 celebs and 3 will be commoners. According to sources, this time Radhe Ma, full of contrast, will participate in Salman’s show as a contestant. In this case, no official announcement has been made by the channel or the makers so far. Radhe Maa has been approached for Bigg Boss 14. Sukhwinder Kaur who is popular as Radhe Maa was also approached for the last season. But then she did not enter the show.

There is a tremendous buzz about Bigg Boss 14. Earlier there were reports of the show being on air in the month of September, but now there are reports of the show being telecast in October. However, no official announcement has been made about this yet. Speculation has also started about who will take part in the show. At the same time, according to sources, Sukhwinder Kaur, who describes herself as an incarnation of Mother Goddess, is going to take an entry in the show this year. Sukhwinder has got a lot of popularity in the name of Radhe Maa.

Let me tell you, Radhe Maa, born in Gurdaspur district, started on the path of devotion from an early age. Radhe Maa has been in controvery for many reasons, due to her strange clothes, speech and problems. Sukhwinder also made a lot of headlines on social media by saying controversial statements and I love you from the bottom of my heart. But what will be seen is that if she came on the show in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss, how would she adjust the show with the TV actors.