There are reports of Godwoman Radhe Maa’s entry in the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Makers want Radhe Maa to be a part of Bigg Boss. According to the Times of India, sources close to the show say that Radhe Maa aka Sukhwinder Kaur has been finalized for the show. Recently Radhe Maa has been shot while watching Bigg Boss house. Radhe Maa wore the same famous red chola for the shoot. It is being speculated that Radhe Maa will be the first celebrity to go inside the house.

Apart from this, it is also being said that Nishant Singh Malkhani, Ijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Rubina Dilaiq, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya and Jasmine Bhasin will also enter the house as contestants. This time Big Boss 14 (2020) will see many changes. All facilities like spas, multiplexes, restaurants and shopping malls are available indoors.

‘Bigg Boss 14’ will begin on October 3. Salman Khan will also host the show this time. Recently a video of Kumar Sanu’s son Jan Sanu was revealed. He is the first contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, named Finaly. Salman Khan welcomed Jan Sanu inside the house through a virtual conference. At the same time, Siddharth Shukla was made his guide.

Siddharth will play the lead role in ‘Karaara Jawab’, the special theme of this season of Bigg Boss. He will monitor the contestants from outside and will give a comment / opinion about their performance.