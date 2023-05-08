The Radford Pikes Peak is crazy fast with so much power and few kilograms. That’s how we like it!

It is one of the coolest, coolest and most beautiful projects of the moment. We are, of course, talking about the Radford Type 62-2. It’s basically a Lotus they’ve knocked over. With the help of that Wheeler Dealer mechanic and Jenson Knoopje, the toko has built a brilliant sports car.

Radford Pikes Peak

You can get it in various stages of power, up to 600 hp. It is mainly the combination of the low weight that makes it a particularly fast car. You would think: that probably can’t be more intense, but then you’re wrong, because this is the Radford Pikes Peak Edition.

It seems to be a slightly thicker copy than the standard 62, but nothing could be further from the truth. The aluminum chassis has been replaced by carbon and is also much wider. There are new subframes front and rear and the suspension is also completely different. Of course there is a carbon fiber body and an insanely large spoiler is also not missing.

Engine

The engine is still that 3.5 from a Toyota Camry. In this case, it is equipped with a mechanical compressor (just like the street version, by the way) and it is ticked to no less than 700 hp. The weight, on the other hand, is only 860 kilograms.

So the car will participate in the upcoming Pikes Peak edition. The driver who can drive it to the top is Tanner Foust. You know him, he is a former presenter of the American edition of Top Gear and a professional racing driver.

There are many competitors in the upcoming edition, because in addition to Radford, we also expect heavy equipment from Porsche, Ferrari, KTM and Radical, so that promises to be a fun event.

Check out the video below of the 62-2, which has been made slightly lighter WITHOUT a bodywork. Also nice!:

