The Federal Aviation Administration is initiating an investigation into how a commercial airliner taxied in front of a flight taking off from John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday night (13), in New York, in the United States.

The incident occurred when a Delta Airlines flight bound for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, began its takeoff as another American Airlines plane crossed the runway.

+ VIDEOS: Passenger and resident film plane crash with 72 people on board in Nepal

JFK’s air traffic controller issued an urgent order to the Delta plane’s pilots, who managed to stop the takeoff in time.

“Shit! Delta Airlines 1943, cancel your take-off clearance!” shouts a controller in the recorded conversation between the tower and the aircraft.

A passenger on the Delta flight said some people were scared when the plane stopped. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine what happened and whether anyone will be disciplined.

What is known about what happened?

The incident occurred last Friday, January 13, shortly after 20:00 (22:00 GMT). Delta Flight 1943 (DL1943) was on runway 4L awaiting clearance to take off for Santo Domingo. At the same time, the American flight to London was taxiing to the designated runway.

According to audio compiled by ATC Live, a website that monitors aviation radio frequencies, flight DL1943 received authorization to take off from runway 4L. But when starting its takeoff run, flight AA106 crossed that same runway while taxiing.

“Shit! Delta 1943, cancel take-off clearance!” says the controller. “Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance,” he says again.

The pilot replies that he is going to abort the takeoff and lets out a sigh.

Some aviation experts were able to reconstruct the aircraft’s positions through flight tracking websites.

Departures at @JFKairport last night we were departing 4L and arriving on 4R. According to @flightradar24 and @liveatcAA106 crossed 4R while DL1943 was departing. @FAANews will definitely review this, and I am going to assume that ASAP reports were also filed. (HT @xJonNYC) https://t.co/4OTXonfjUv pic.twitter.com/8cFvEBLfYI — Ross Feinstein (@RossFeinstein) January 14, 2023

The Federal Aviation Authority reported that, based on a “preliminary analysis”, flight DL1943 “broken its takeoff approximately 1,000 feet (300 m) short of the point” where the AA106 was crossing from an adjacent runway.