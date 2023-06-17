The research and production enterprise “Radar mms” is developing a hydraulic drone, the peculiarity of which is to take off and land on water. This was announced by the executive director of the company Ivan Antsev on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 16.

“Now we are developing an interesting direction — a hydrodrone. Its feature is takeoff and landing on water. A hydraulic drone is indispensable where there are no airfields, there is no possibility of landing, or where the use of manned aircraft is impractical,” he said. TASS.

Antsev added that a presentation of this type of drone could take place at SPIEF next year. In the project, the strategic partner is the Central Design Bureau for Hydrofoils. R. E. Alekseeva.

As Antsev explained, the growth point will be Nizhny Novgorod, which has its own hydroaerodrome and a base where you can test and work out developments.

Earlier, on June 15, Oleg Mansurov, CEO of the space company SR Space, said at SPIEF that an experiment was planned to control a drone from space. According to him, control commands will be transmitted, as well as the actually given flight scenario for execution.

On June 14, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrey Belousov told Izvestia at SPIEF that the use of UAVs in agriculture makes it possible to control linear objects, and also makes it possible to increase crop yields by five to six times. According to the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, experiments have already been carried out on the transfer of parcels by drones, including by Russian Post.

On June 14, the first KamAZ unmanned trucks traveled along the M-11 highway from St. Petersburg to Moscow as part of an experimental right-wing regime. As the test driver of the unmanned KamAZ told Izvestia Dinar Almaev, the cars drove part of the way in autonomous control mode, part – in manual mode.