Radamel Falcao: Rayo Vallecano points to another Colombian to replace him

Radamel Falcao García has had a long and brilliant sports career: he has been on the pitch for almost 24 years, since his debut for Lanceros de Boyacá in the promotion tournament in Colombia.

Twice champion of the Europa League, once with Porto and another with Atlético de Madrid, and of the European Super Cup with the ‘Colchonero’, in addition to local titles with these two clubs and with River and Monaco, Falcao has a resume brilliant, which he complements with the milestone of being the top scorer in history for the Colombian National Team.

However, the years do not pass in vain and Falcao, at 37, has no continuity with Rayo Vallecano, who arrived in the 2021-22 season from Galatasaray.

Falcao has only started three of the 22 games he has played this season with Rayo and could barely score two goals. Therefore, his contract, which expires in the middle of the year, would not be renewed.

The Colombian card that Rayo Vallecano would play for Falcao

The ‘Tiger’ seeks a competitive rhythm to continue his career in the National Team thinking about the start of the tie. And Rayo Vallecano would already have a replacement: it would be another Colombian.



According to the Relevo site, Roger Martínez would be Rayo’s letter to replace Falcao and to complete the roster in case of qualification to the Europa League or Conference League.

Martínez is 28 years old, which excites the Spanish with a better production than samarium, but it is worth mentioning that lately he has been the victim of frequent injuries.

Martínez knows LaLiga because he was already at Villarreal in the 2017-18 season, although he only played 9 games and scored a goal. His objective is to return to Europe and what better than to Spain. News expected…

