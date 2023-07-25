Lorelei Tarón and Radamel Falcao García are parents for the fifth time. This Wednesday the new daughter of the Argentine singer and the Colombian soccer player was born.

The first daughter of Lorelei and Falcao, Dominique, is about to turn 10: she was born on August 13, 2013. Then two more girls arrived: Desirée, on February 17, 2015, and Annette, on August 17, 2017.

After the birth of the only male child, Jedediah Falcao, on September 18, 2020, Lorelei became pregnant again at the end of last year. The couple announced on social networks on June 3 that another girl was on the way.

Now, Lorelei announced on her Instagram account the birth of Heaven, with a publication with black and white photographs in which she is seen on the stretcher and later, with her new baby.

“Welcome Heaven. You are that little piece of heaven that has come to complete our lives and family. Today you squeezed our fingers for the first time with your little hand and you have captured our hearts forever. We love you forever. Thank you God. We have no words to express our gratitude to You,” Lorelei wrote.

What nationality are the children of Lorelei and Falcao?

Falcao was born in Santa Marta, lived for several years in Venezuela, then settled in Bogotá, where he began his soccer career, and at the age of 15 he went to Argentina, where he played in the minor divisions at River Plate.

For her part, Lorelei Tarón was born in Jardín América, a small town in the province of Misiones (Argentina). At the age of 17, she settled in Buenos Aires with the intention of being a singer.

Both Lorelei and Falcao are Christians and they met at a cult in Buenos Aires. They got married in December 2007.

Radamel Falcao and Lorelei Tarón

Because of Falcao’s career, none of his children were born in either Argentina or Colombia. The two eldest girls were born in Monaco, Desiree in England and Jebediah in Turkey. Today, the couple is based in Spain.

However, the curious thing is that all of Falcao’s children have Polish nationality. The reason: Lorelei also has it, due to the origin of her family.

A couple of years ago, in an Instagram story, Lorelei explained the situation. “They will decide if they want the Argentine or the Colombian,” she said.

