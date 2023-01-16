About to turn 37, Radamel Falcao Garcia, the all-time goalscorer of the Colombia selection older, with 36 goals, is still valid and in the coach’s folder Nestor Lawrence, thinking about the qualifiers for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

The ‘Tiger’ has been at Rayo Vallecano for a year and a half, where today, although he is well regarded by coach Andoni Iraola, he is not a starter. In this season of the Spanish League, Falcao has played 15 of the 17 games for his club, but only three as a starter.

He scored two goals, one against Athlétic and the other against Atlético de Madrid. In the Copa del Rey he has two games, one as a starter, and has not scored.

For several weeks the possibility of a change of scenery for Falcao appeared and versions of the press and social networks had mentioned a club very interested in his services. Apparently, the issue is serious.

Cruz Azul confirms interest in Falcao

It is about Cruz Azul, from Mexico, which has the Colombian as one of its possibilities to reinforce the payroll for the 2023 season of Liga MX. This was confirmed by the president of the club, Víctor Velázquez.

“The issue of the striker we already have some views, but the issue now is the places for foreigners, it is time for the place to be released and we give it continuity. There are several, we have not concluded with the hiring of the 9 that we are looking for, we are probing, but they are there and several more, ”Velázquez told W Deportes de México.

Falcao is not the only candidate that Cruz Azul is analyzing to strengthen its roster. The Ecuadorian is also in the folder Enner Valencia, of good performance in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, in which he scored three goals. Valencia has already been in Mexican soccer: he played three seasons with Tigres. Today he performs at Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Today, Cruz Azul has six foreign attackers: the Uruguayans Gonzalo Carneiro and Christian Tabó, the Argentines Augusto Lotti and Carlos Rotondi, the Ecuadorian Michael Estrada and the Chilean Iván Morales.

