Radamel Falcao García
Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive
Radamel Falcao García
The Colombian National Team's top scorer turns 38.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
This Saturday, Santa Marta and Colombian soccer is celebrating the 38th birthday of the team's top scorer. Colombia National Team, Radamel Falcaowho today lives his present in the Vallecano Ray of the Spanish league.
Equipment like River Plate, FC Porto, Atlético de Madrid, As Monaco, Manchester United, Chelsea, Galatasaray, and Rayo Vallecano, They have enjoyed his goals during more than 18 years of professional career that the 'Tigre' has.
Where he has not tired of being a decisive player and leader who contributes through his experience and virtue on the field of play.
It is worth remembering that the forward from Santa Marta He has scored more than 300 goals in almost 600 professional club matches throughout his career.
While in the Colombia selection He holds the record of being the top scorer in history with 36 goals in 106 games.
Birthday messages for Falcao
SPORTS
With information from Fuutbolred
OF
