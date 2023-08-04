Radamel Falcao García is the top scorer for the Colombian National Team, with 36 goals, and is about to surpass Víctor Hugo Aristizábal as the Colombian player with the most goals in his entire career.

However, his last year with Rayo Vallecano was not good. Although he played 29 games, he only started four of them, and could barely score two goals.

However, the ‘Tiger’ is still in the folder with Rayo to continue one more season and in fact, he has had an active participation in the last friendlies of the club.

“The future of Radamel Falcao could continue to be linked to Rayo Vallecano for one more season because, apart from the contract that he has until 2024, as reported by board sources, the club does not rule out continuing one more campaign as a complement to Raúl De Tomás and another attacker. that it can end up in the workforce ”, published the Efe agency a few weeks ago.

Falcao also appears at the presentation of the new Rayo Vallecano shirts for the 2023-24 season:

The Argentine team looking for Falcao

Despite the above, a version from Argentina ensures that there is a club that is very interested in bringing Falcao back to South America.

This is Central Córdoba from Santiago del Estero, which ranks 23rd among 28 teams in the first division of soccer in that country.

According to journalist Nicolás Bozza, who works for Radio La Red and Hora Extra TV, Central Córdoba is negotiating the arrival of Falcao.

💣 from the pass market! Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero negotiates the arrival of the Colombian Radamel Falcao who has just been released from Rayo Vallecano de 🇪🇸. The 37-year-old striker is willing to play in 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/VGw21bo7sh —Nicolas Bozza (@Nicobozza) August 4, 2023

The strange thing about Bozza’s version, which was also replicated by the journalist Juan Pablo Varsky, is that Falcao was not released. Will there be a second stage of the ‘Tigre’ in Argentina?

