Ilya Kiva, a Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, predicted the grave consequences of refusing the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Ukraine. He wrote about this in his Facebook-account.

Kiva sharply criticized the decisions of the Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Health Issues Mikhail Radutsky to refuse to register the Russian funds. According to him, Lyashko and Radutsky are thus trying to “curry favor” with Washington. The deputy noted that “these two swindlers” sold masks from the state reserve abroad at the beginning of 2020, which put the country at risk. He stressed that if the production of the drug “Sputnik V” starts in Ukraine, then they will no longer be able to “curry favor” and make money on the purchase of vaccines.

The parliamentarian added that such actions of Ukrainian officials cause serious damage to the country’s health care. He noted that Ukrainian citizens will continue to suffocate and die until Lyashko and Radutsky “receive the necessary contract with a good kickback and bonuses for sabotage, lobbyism and betrayal!”

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine denied the registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V. The country’s chief sanitary doctor, deputy head of the Ministry of Health, Viktor Lyashko, referred to the fact that the third phase of testing the drug has not yet been completed. The chief physician said that “the statements on the state registration of the vaccine of the candidate of the Russian Federation in Ukraine do not correspond to reality.”