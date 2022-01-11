Birthday at the time of Covid: Rada celebrated by the companions under the house

Chiavari – Surprise birthday party, and from the window, for the Entella midfielder Armand Rada, which yesterday blew out 23 candles. For a few days the biancoceleste midfielder has tested positive for Covid-19, although he does not suffer from symptoms and for this reason he is respecting the period of isolation in his home.

Hence the decision of his dressing room mates: celebrate it under the balcony. Silvio Merkaj, Leonardo Di Cosmo and Nermin Karic showed up at his house, with a cake in hand and with a great desire to celebrate, even if at a distance.

Rada looking out, was thus able to film the homage of his companions with his mobile phone: “It was a birthday that I will never forget”, explains Rada, “Positivity to Covid prevented me from leaving the house, although fortunately I’m fine. This day, however, became special thanks to three real friends, three teammates who didn’t make me feel alone by giving me a fantastic surprise. They were extraordinary and thanks to their gesture, this very special birthday, I will never forget ».

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS