Former representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces command Ignat accused Bezuglya of disclosing state secrets

Former representative of the Ukrainian Air Force (UAF) command Yuriy Ignat accused Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglya of disclosing state secrets. This was reported by TASS.

According to Ignat, Bezuglaya has access to state secrets of the highest level. She uses this information in public statements, he said. In his opinion, such issues should be discussed only at closed meetings and in committees.

Earlier, Bezuglaya accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces command of inflating statistics on downed drones.