Ilya Kiva, a deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life (Opposition Platform – For Life) party, expressed the opinion that against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine will soon face hunger.

“Preparing for hunger!” The parliamentarian wrote on his Facebook page.

He explained that the third wave of COVID-19 has begun in the country. According to the deputy, this is due to the wrong actions of the team of the leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Sabotage and failure on the part of Zelensky’s team to vaccinate the population led to a third wave, and, as a result, a new lockdown and bans,” the publication says.

Kiva believes that the new measures that are being prepared by the country’s government and its head Denis Shmygal, “will finally kill medium and small businesses.”

On the eve of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal said that the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in the country indicates the beginning of the third wave of the spread of infection. He noted that if most of the regions of Ukraine are in the “red zone”, then severe restrictions will be reintroduced.

According to the latest data, 1,374,762 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Ukraine, 26,591 patients died. During the day, 10,057 cases of infection were recorded in the country, 194 people died.