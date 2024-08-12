Goncharenko: “Servants of the People” decided to blackmail Zelensky

Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) spoke on his Telegram channel about the conflict between Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia, stating that the faction decided to blackmail the Ukrainian president.

According to him, the Rada has not held a session for three weeks, since Arakhamia is trying to delay the resignation of the country’s Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal, whose dismissal, according to Goncharenko, Zelensky made back in July.

The head of the faction is taking such actions, according to the deputy, because of his good relations with Shmygal, who, among other things, allegedly positions himself as a decision-making center independent of the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

“Zelensky is faced with an unusual situation for himself, when he made a decision, but cannot implement it. Because the deputies, whom he despises, simply do not gather for the meeting. They went on an unauthorized leave of the unit,” writes Goncharenko.

Earlier, the publication “Strana.ua” reported about the freezing of the parliament’s work due to the postponement of Shmyhal’s resignation. Strana’s source reported that according to the schedule, the parliamentary session should take place from August 19 to 25, but this schedule has not been agreed upon by anyone. At the same time, long delays in the work of the Verkhovna Rada may negatively affect Zelensky’s reputation.