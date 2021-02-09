Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, co-chairman of the Opposition Platform – For Life faction, Yuriy Boyko, expressed the opinion that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky does not want to buy the Sputnik V vaccine because he is afraid of rapprochement with the Russian Federation.

“Zelensky is afraid of rapprochement with Russia. External managers will then accuse him of meeting Moscow halfway, ”he is quoted as saying RIA News…

Boyko stressed that the “Opposition Platform – For Life” stands for the purchase of a Russian drug against coronavirus infection. However, he noted that the assessment of the quality and safety of vaccines should be done by scientists, not politicians.

“Experts must determine how much the drug is needed and how it will work,” the Ukrainian parliamentarian said.

Recall that Zelensky explained Kiev’s reluctance to purchase the Sputnik V vaccine by the fact that its effectiveness has not been confirmed by the world’s leading experts. According to him, “Ukrainians are not rabbits to experiment with.” The politician’s words were appreciated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova and Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov.

Earlier, Zelensky posted a snapshot from the gym on Instagram. Dumbbells from a Russian manufacturer were captured in the frame. Users rebuked the politician, AiF.ru published their comments.