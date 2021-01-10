Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his family could be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus, reports RIA News.

“I am more than sure that Zelenskiy and his inner circle have been vaccinated a long time ago, and to a greater extent were vaccinated with the Russian vaccine,” Kiva said.

According to the parliamentarian, the Russian vaccine against coronavirus is the most effective to date. At the same time, he did not specify which of the three drugs developed in Russia was in question.

Earlier, the Kharkiv company confirmed the application for registration of “Sputnik V”. Prior to this, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said that neither the production of Sputnik V, nor vaccination with a Russian drug in the country is possible until the end of the third phase of vaccine trials.

According to the deputy of the Rada Ilya Kiva, the refusal from the Russian vaccine will allow Lyashko to “curry favor” with the United States.