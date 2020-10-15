Ilya Kiva, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, said that in 2014 the Ukrainian authorities deliberately went to the loss of Donbass and the Crimean Peninsula, reports RIA News…

According to him, this is due to the election campaign of the former president of the country, Petro Poroshenko, who “needed to win the elections in one round.”

“For this they cut off Donbass and gave up Crimea,” Kiva said and added that the Ukrainian side acted according to “a prepared plan”.

In particular, according to the parliamentarian, Kiev independently withdrew “elite Ukrainian units” from Crimea. Kiva also believes that over the past six years a stratum of society has formed in Ukraine, accustomed to “living off the war and justifying its failures”.

Crimea became part of the Russian Federation in 2014 after a referendum. Some foreign countries still do not recognize this region as part of Russia. The Russian authorities have repeatedly said that the question of ownership of the peninsula is closed.

Earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that he does not cling to power and believes that if he cannot stop the war in Donbas, then another person should lead the country.